JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,715 over the last three months. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cactus by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cactus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

