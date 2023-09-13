Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 221.54% from the company’s previous close.

Redwire Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Redwire has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $201.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redwire

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,389,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,267,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,411 shares of company stock worth $615,889. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.