Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $565.18 million, a P/E ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

