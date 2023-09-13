Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $51.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Capri’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Get Free Report

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.