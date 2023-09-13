Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $51.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capri Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Capri’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
