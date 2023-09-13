Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLNDY. HSBC lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

ZLNDY stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

