Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $239.60

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.60.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

