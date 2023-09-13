C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AI stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

