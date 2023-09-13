IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $586.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $586.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $470.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

