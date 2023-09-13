James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

JHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

JHX stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $31.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.30 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

