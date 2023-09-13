Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several research firms recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.53. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

