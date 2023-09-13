Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $30.60

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 164.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $883.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

