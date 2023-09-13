Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $198.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

JLL stock opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.31. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

