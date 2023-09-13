IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $26.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. IBEX has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $338.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IBEX during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

