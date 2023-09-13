Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $34.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

CNM stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

