Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLPFY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLPFY

Teleperformance Stock Down 1.1 %

Teleperformance Company Profile

TLPFY opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67.

(Get Free Report

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.