Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLPFY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLPFY
Teleperformance Stock Down 1.1 %
Teleperformance Company Profile
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teleperformance
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.