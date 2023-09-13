Analysts Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 637.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLVT opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The company had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

