Brokerages Set Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Target Price at $72.75

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $2,751,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,256 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

