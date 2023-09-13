Brokerages Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Target Price at $16.17

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 30.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
