Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Computer Task Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

