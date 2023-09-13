ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.81. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,433,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after buying an additional 1,981,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,793,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 1,131,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 4,299,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.