Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.45 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 352,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 147,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 988.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 500,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 454,637 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 310.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 553,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,664 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.