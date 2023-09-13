Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.45 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
