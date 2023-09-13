StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.37 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $48.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 596,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

