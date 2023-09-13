Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $29.01 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.90% and a return on equity of 66.03%. The company had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

