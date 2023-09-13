StockNews.com Lowers Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.58.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.