Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.80 on Friday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $20,908,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

