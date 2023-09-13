StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.