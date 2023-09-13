Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $196.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

