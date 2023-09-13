GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.88.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. GMS’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,026.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,026.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,435,986 shares of company stock valued at $96,764,226. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 3,313.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS



GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

