Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

GDEN stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.31. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $286.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 561.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

