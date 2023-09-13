China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

CJJD opened at $0.26 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

