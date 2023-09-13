Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

