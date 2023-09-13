Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.20.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
