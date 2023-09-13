Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALDX opened at $7.21 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $422.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

