Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALDX
Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aldeyra Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.