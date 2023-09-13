American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEL. Truist Financial lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

