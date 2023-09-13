Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

