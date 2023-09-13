Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of AEMD opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
