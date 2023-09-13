StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
NYSE BRG opened at $24.09 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
