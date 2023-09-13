Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.60 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 31,073 shares of company stock valued at $82,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

