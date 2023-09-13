StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CULP opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 6,965 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 14,027 shares of company stock valued at $77,225 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Culp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

