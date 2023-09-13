StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

AIRI stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

