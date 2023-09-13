StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AIRI stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
