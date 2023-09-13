MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MIXT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 777,225 shares of company stock worth $217,631 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

