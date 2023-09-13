StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NEWR

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $218,309.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.