Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.67.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

OXM opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.39. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $12,302,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

