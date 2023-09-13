SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

