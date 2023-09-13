Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.13.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gibraltar Industries
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.