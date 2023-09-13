Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.33 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

