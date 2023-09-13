OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OpGen

OpGen Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 254.10% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.