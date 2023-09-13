StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NUVA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $49.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in NuVasive by 10.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 288,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 331,149 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 821,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

