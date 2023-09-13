MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

