MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
MediciNova stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
