Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.24 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

