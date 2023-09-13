Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.24 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.82.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
