United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 821,539 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 551,797 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 274,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.