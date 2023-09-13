StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 135,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,148,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

